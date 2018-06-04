Oxford’s Voce to swim at collegiate level

MERCERSBURG – Abigail Voce of Oxford, a senior at Mercersburg Academy – a boarding school in Mercersburg, Pa. – will enroll and join the swim team at Babson College this fall.

Voce was a four-year letterwinner in swimming at Mercersburg, and swam in nine championship finals at the prestigious Eastern Interscholastic Swimming & Diving Championships. She finished second twice as a member of the school’s 200-yard freestyle relay team (as a ninth-grader and 11th-grader), and placed in four Easterns finals as a senior, including third in the 200 free relay and 400 free relay and fifth in the 50 free.