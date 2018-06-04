NYSPHSAA announces 2018 Hall of Fame Inductees; Nelson and class to be enshrined at annual Summer Meeting in Lake Placid

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: June 4th, 2018

LATHAM – The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) has announced the inductees for its Class of 2018 Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame, launched in 2002, is sponsored by Pupil Benefits Plan, Inc. and Crown Awards.

Persio “Andy” Capellan (Coach, Section I), Charles Engel (Coach, Section III), Tracey Fuchs (Athlete, Section XI), Ben Nelson (Administrator, Section IV), Heidi Mann Vittengl (Athlete, Section II), Mary Abigail “Abby” Wambach (Athlete, Section V) were chosen through a two-level selection process involving a screening committee and a selection committee.

Nelson, a native of Bainbridge-Guilford, is one of the most highly respected administrators in New York State and has made significant contributions as an administrator and high school coach in Section IV.

A five-sport letterman in baseball, basketball, track, volleyball and football, and graduate of B-G in 1958, Ben continued his basketball career playing at Trinity Pawling, Colgate, and Louisiana University. He also spent a year in Hannover, Germany as a player-coach for a Division II team as well.


