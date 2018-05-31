Sherburne-Earlville listed among “Best High Schools” in country

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: May 31st, 2018

SHERBURNE – For the second straight year, Sherburne-Earlville High School has earned a "Best High Schools" national ranking from the U.S. News & World Report.

Sherburne-Earlville was given a bronze badge from the U.S. News & World Report after criteria based on graduation rates, college readiness index, math and reading proficiency, and AP testing ranked SEHS 2,236th out of 28,813 public high school nationwide.

SEHS Principal Nicholas Colosi said, "We're a school hidden amongst everything else. A lot of the time not being the biggest [district] in the county we're sometimes overlooked, but more or less [the national ranking] is an acknowledgment of all the hard work that goes on in the district."


