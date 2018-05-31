4 local athletes qualify for New York State Championships after day 1; Day 2 of meet scheduled for Thursday

ENDICOTT – The Section IV New York State qualifying event for track and field started on Wednesday with a bang for many Chenango County athletes.

Seven events were completed in their entirety, sending four area track and field stars to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Championships, held at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on June 8 and 9.

Molly Avolio of Unadilla Valley will head to C-NS the second weekend of June for a chance at a state title in the Shot Put. Avolio’s throw of 34 feet-7.5 inches landed her a first place finish in the girls event for Division-II.

“I’m pretty excited,” said Avolio. “It’s a relief to know that I am headed to states.

“I have been throwing for two seasons now, indoor and outdoor. Before that, I had been lifting all summer as well as work on my technique with repetition. It has now paid off.”