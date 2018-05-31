Growlers finish third race of season series at Gurney Lane Bike Park

QUEENSBURY – Racing in their third race of the season, the Galena Growlers High/Middle School Composite Mountain Bike Team traveled to Queensbury, NY to race at the town’s Gurney Lane Bike Park for the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) Adirondack Cross Country race.

The town park was filled to the brim 6-12 grade kids out on their mountain bikes, on a race course that started and finished in park’s main infield. The rolling start quickly disappeared into the park’s flowing single track.

The all-day rain on Saturday caused the course’s pre-race to be cancelled, but the course was in pristine condition for the competitors on Sunday.

Race day started out with the freshman boys followed by the freshman girls.

In the freshman boys race, the Growlers had the Thompson Twins (Dan and Andrew) who tackled and conquered the three-lap race without mishap. Dan completed the race, coming in at 24th with Andrew coming in right after at 25th place. The two combined their scores for 708 team points.

“Both Dan and Andrew had a great race, working hard over the three-lap race course,” said head coach Rob Baker. “You can sure tell they are identical twins out there as they finished within three seconds of each other.”