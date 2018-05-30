Celebrate local agriculture and good health in Norwich's East Park Wednesday

NORWICH – Find out all the places you can access locally grown food year round on Wednesday, May 30 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in East Park, Norwich, NY. Chenango County has seven farmers markets and you can get information about where and when they meet.

There are many programs for farmers markets and there will be booths set up to explain many of the programs for consumers as well as farmers: Farmers Market Nutritional Program (FMNP) for WIC and Senior Citizens; Health Bucks for fresh fruits and vegetables; WIC V&F checks (year round) which used to be only for grocery store, but can now be used at farmers markets; SNAP/EBT (year round) program where recipients can use their SNAP cards at farmers markets; and the governor’s program FreshConnect (year round).

There are many farmers who sell directly from their farms and you can have a free Chenango County map showing where these farm stands are located.

EatSmart New York will be there, too, with recipes and taste testing of local foods. Find out all the foods that are grown in Chenango County – produce, meat, eggs, honey, maple products, etc. and where you can get them. Several health organizations will be present too to explain their programs and to answer health questions.

If you would like to set up a booth, call 334-4928 or e-mail norwichfarmersmarket@frontier.com.