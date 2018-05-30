Rumble Ponies’ Nabil nabs SeaWolves in pitchers’ duel

ERIE, PA – Binghamton starter Nabil Crismatt fired 7-1/3 innings of one-run ball to guide the Rumble Ponies past the Erie SeaWolves, 2-1, on Tuesday night at UPMC Park. Relievers Daniel Zamora and Joshua Torres combined to strand the potential tying run on third in each of the final two innings in Binghamton’s fifth win in six games.

Crismatt found his groove after allowing a sacrifice fly to Danny Woodrow in the third inning. The drive cut Binghamton’s lead to one, but opened a stretch of seven straight batters retired by the Colombian righty. From the third inning through the seventh, Crismatt set down 15 of 17 Seawolves, racking up four strikeouts during the run.

He exited with one out in the eighth after surrendering a hit to AJ Simcox. Will Maddox rolled an infield single against reliever Zamora to put runners at the corners. With the tying run at third, Dominic Ficociello skipped a chopper to short, Joey Wong speared the bouncer and fired to first to end the inning.

Erie had one last gasp in the ninth against Zamora. Josh Lester pelted a leadoff triple off the wall in left-center and was replaced on the bases by Sergio Alcantara. Zamora bounced back to fan Chad Sedio and Kody Eaves before handing off to Torres. The Rumble Ponies righty struck out Jake Rogers, keeping Alcantara on third, to claim his first career Double-A save.

Binghamton’s two-run first inning against Erie starter Sandy Baez was enough. Baez opened the game by plunking Levi Michael with an 0-2 pitch before walking Peter Alonso. With two outs, Kevin Taylor laced a double to the left-field alley. His eighth two-bagger of the season brought home two.

Baez cruised into the seventh inning after his hiccup in the first. The SeaWolves righty mowed down 19 of the last 20 Rumble Ponies he faced, capping his night by retiring the last 13 hitters.

Crismatt (6-2) allowed one unearned run on three hits and struck out five to claim his fourth win in five starts. Baez (0-4) was handed the tought-luck loss.

The Rumble Ponies (27-23) continue their three-game series in Erie on Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. RHP Scott Copeland takes the hill against RHP Spencer Turnbull. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 6:50 p.m. and can be heard on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Nabil Crismatt’s 7-1/3 innings were the most by a Binghamton starter this season…Binghamton improved to 9-4 in one-run games this season…Joshua Torres has stranded 13-for-14 inherited runners.