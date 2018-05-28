Garden Clubs of Chenango County competes in national competition

CHENANGO COUNTY – The Garden Clubs of Chenango County competed in last years United States Gardening Competition, and after taking home the first place award in the state category, the group is still waiting to hear how they faired nationally.

According to Garden Clubs of Chenango County General Show Chairperson Edith Holtz, the garden clubs in Chenango County were founded around 1973, and have been actively participating in flower show competitions held by the Federated Garden Clubs of New York State and America for many years.