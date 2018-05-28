Garden Clubs of Chenango County competes in national competition

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: May 28th, 2018

CHENANGO COUNTY – The Garden Clubs of Chenango County competed in last years United States Gardening Competition, and after taking home the first place award in the state category, the group is still waiting to hear how they faired nationally.

According to Garden Clubs of Chenango County General Show Chairperson Edith Holtz, the garden clubs in Chenango County were founded around 1973, and have been actively participating in flower show competitions held by the Federated Garden Clubs of New York State and America for many years.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 31% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook