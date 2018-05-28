Spiedies eat up Baysox behind Alonso’s blast

BINGHAMTON – Peter Alonso’s league-leading 14th home run of the season propelled the Binghamton Spiedies past the Bowie Baysox, 3-1, Saturday evening at NYSEG Stadium. Joseph Shaw became the third straight Binghamton starter to toss seven innings, while the team paid homage to the Southern Tier sandwich for the first time in franchise history. The victory gives Binghamton a three-game winning streak.

Tied 1-1 in the eighth inning, Binghamton’s rally was sparked by an unlikely candidate. Playing in just his fourth Eastern League game of the season, Jose Garcia lead off the frame by lacing a single up the middle off of reliever Christian Binford. After Champ Stuart entered as a pinch runner, Joey Wong pushed him to second with a sacfrice bunt. Jeff McNeil’s right-field fly out moved Stuart to third, setting the scene for Alonso. Binghamton’s first baseman sent Binford’s 0-1 pitch over the wall in centerfield, pushing the Spiedies ahead 3-1.