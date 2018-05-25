Norwich Cyclones registration & sign-up deadline approaching

NORWICH – The final Norwich Cyclones football registration and sign-ups for the Fall 2018 season will take place on Wednesday, May 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Norwich Family YMCA.

The Cyclones are now accepting registrations from the neighboring Norwich communities for three age divisions of play.

Youth aged 7 to 12 and weighted 45 lbs. to 130 lbs. are able to register for the Norwich D-team, C-team, or B-team. The fee to register is $45.

Those interested are asked to bring a copy of the athlete’s birth certificate as well as a copy of their medical physical, dated after January 1, 2018.

If you have any questions, call Kurt Edwards at (607) 336-4470.