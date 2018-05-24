Tornado boys track and field repeat as Class B champions; Norwich girls crowned as runner-up

JOHNSON CITY – Taking the same path they did one year ago, the Norwich Purple Tornado boys track and field team claimed the Section IV Class B crown. The girls squad finished in second place behind the Golden Bears of Vestal.

The Lady Golden Bears have the fastest girls’ sprinter in the state for Division-II on their team––stiff competition for Norwich to beat. The Norwich girls who faced her gave it everything they had when racing with her.

The Purple Tornado’s Zack Race once again won two individual events – the 100 and 200 meter dashes – and was a leg of the winning 4x100 meter team.

Race, David Berger, Scott Tomanocy and Eric Conant sprinted their legs off at the event to clock a time of 43.82 seconds. The foursome has been untouchable this season, winning in every meet they have competed.

Another group that has been nearly untouchable for Norwich is the 4x400 meter relay team. After setting the school record a week ago at the STAC Championships, the runners of Nik Barber, Noah Bufalini, Tomanocy, and Gabe Gawronski.

Gawronski took home the Class B crown in the 400 meter dash, sprinting the one lap to a time of 50.91 seconds.