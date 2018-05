PULASKI The Marauders lost a tough battle on the diamond against the top seed of Class C baseball, the Pulaski Devils, 5-2 on Wednesday.

While Sherburne-Earlville had the opportunities in the first two innings, no base runners were able to score before the third out was recorded.

The Devils added the first run of the game to the scoreboard, scoring one in the bottom of the first inning.

Two at-bats later, Pulaski tallied another four runs, making the score 5-0.