The Liberty Bell Award was given posthumously to Harold W. Funke at the annual Law Day celebration on Friday, May 18. Pictured here are Kurt Funke, Kim Baker, Harold Funke’s wife Betty Funke, Kyle Funke, award presenter Diane DiStefano, and Kevin Funke. In the background, retired Chenango County Court Judge Howie Sullivan, Presiding Justice for the Appellate Division for the Third Judicial Department Elizabeth Garry, and Chenango County Court Judge Frank Revoir.