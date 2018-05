CHENANGO COUNTY – The Chenango County Veterans Service Officer recently returned from a training seminar held by the American Legion and wanted veterans from around the county to know that he’s here to help.

United State Air Force Veteran Joseph Coe, was recently hired as Chenango County’s Veterans Service Officer, and after a week long training seminar held by the American Legion Department of New York, he’s inviting the veterans in our community to reach out to him for support.