Rams end Afton’s season with walk-off single in final at-bat

KORTRIGHT – On a 2-2 count in the bottom of the seventh, South Kortright’s Conor Woznick lined a shot to center field. His teammate Chris Champlin was already running towards home to score the game-winning run. The walk-off hit by Woznick left Afton on the wrong end of a 7-6 loss to Rams of South Kortright on Monday.

The game was tied at 6-6 with and the Rams were down to their final out as Afton’s Colin Nabinger picked up two strikeouts on the first two batter faced in the inning. Champlin, however, hit the ball to the Crimson Knights’ shortstop and reach on an error.

The next batter for South Kortright was Derek Burns. He drew a walk off Nabinger, giving the Rams two runners for Woznick.