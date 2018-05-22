Big First inninng by Saints eliminates Norwich in five

BINGHAMTON – Facing the Seton Catholic Saints for the third time this season, Norwich knew that it was going to be a tough task to take down the top seed of the Section IV Class B tournament.

Playing at NYSEG Stadium, Norwich was ready.

Starting the game with a lead-off single was the Tornado’s Tanner Franklin. Franklin hit a hard ground ball to the short stop and sprinted down the first baseline, beating out the throw.

J.T. Vinal stepped to the plate for his first at-bat of the game and ripped a line drive through the right side of the infield for another Norwich single.

Marcus Cashman drew a walk off of Seton’s starter Peter Hartick and the bases were loaded for Eli Rodriguez.

Rodriguez hit a high, fly ball to short center. Seton’s Michael Martin caught the ball but fell to the ground as his momentum pulled him down, giving Franklin enough time to score on the sacrifice fly and Norwich a 1-0 lead early in the ball game.

Next up for the Purple was Mike Trevisani. He was hit by a pitch from Hartick, and once again the bases were full for the next Tornado up to the plate.