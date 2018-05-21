NORWICH – The Norwich Theater Company and Nina’s invites you to attend an evening of entertainment with a Cabaret hosted by Nina’s and NTCI’s very own Music Makers group.

The event is entitled “A Toast To Broadway” which includes a champagne toast and light refreshments catered by Nina’s of Norwich. There will be a cash bar, as well as some fantastic musical performances by the Music Makers. Some of the songs you will hear that will delight come from Broadway shows such as Phantom of the Opera, Something Rotten, Chicago, Hamilton, and many more!