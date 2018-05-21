Norwich Theater Company presents "A Toast to Broadway"

NORWICH – The Norwich Theater Company and Nina’s invites you to attend an evening of entertainment with a Cabaret hosted by Nina’s and NTCI’s very own Music Makers group.

The event is entitled “A Toast To Broadway” which includes a champagne toast and light refreshments catered by Nina’s of Norwich. There will be a cash bar, as well as some fantastic musical performances by the Music Makers. Some of the songs you will hear that will delight come from Broadway shows such as Phantom of the Opera, Something Rotten, Chicago, Hamilton, and many more!


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 53% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook