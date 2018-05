Correction: In the article "City of Norwich investigates Human Resource Director on paid leave" published on May 17, it was erroneously stated that Alderman Ward 2 Brian Doliver is on the Guernsey Memorial Library Board of Trustees. Doliver is not on the board of trustees, but is an employee at the library. He said he could not comment on why he did not vote on a resolution placing City of Norwich Human Resource Director Deborah DeForrest on paid administrative leave.