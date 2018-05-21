Rosario hits 2 HRs, leads Syndergaard, Mets over Arizona 4-1

NEW YORK (AP) — All over baseball, rookies are making quite an impression — Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuna Jr., Gleyber Torres and more.

On Sunday, the New York Mets and their fans saw a glimpse of what Amed Rosario might bring someday.

Rosario hit his first two home runs of the season and pinch-hitter Asdrubal Cabrera connected for a go-ahead drive , leading Noah Syndergaard and the Mets over the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1 for a surprising sweep.

“Rosie’s still a very young player,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “We know he has the raw potential.”

“He needs to continue to develop,” Callaway said, to become “impactful.”

The 22-year-old shortstop became the youngest Mets player to have a multihomer game since Lastings Milledge in 2007.

The Mets hadn’t won back-to-back games in more than a month before rolling past the NL West leaders for their first three-game sweep at home since September 2016 vs. Minnesota.

Arizona has lost four in a row and 10 of 11, scoring just 22 runs in that span.

“Everybody here is a victim of trying to do too much,” manager Torey Lovullo said.

“They care and I sense that, and I think they might be guilty of trying too hard. They want it so bad that we’re doing things in a pressing manner. I just want us to remember that we’re good when we’re ourselves,” he said.

Pitching in the majors for the first time in over a year, Clay Buchholz blanked the Mets on one hit until Rosario led off the sixth with his first home run, tying it at 1.