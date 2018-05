NORWICH – On Saturday, May 19, Valley Heights Christian Academy will hold its annual Walk-A-Thon event at the Chenango County Fairgrounds in Norwich.

The goal of this annual event is to raise funds and create greater awareness of our school. The community is invited to join us on Saturday. The school will be offering lunch and a bake sale during the Walk-A-Thon that will begin at 10:00 a.m. and run until 2:00 p.m.