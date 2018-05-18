Crouch announces re-election bid for Assembly, again

AFTON – From the floor of Horton Hardware in Afton on Thursday, Assemblyman Cliff Crouch announced again that he is running for re-election for the New York State Assembly in the 122nd District, officially launching his campaign.

Surrounded by dozens of supporters from throughout his district, Crouch said, "I am very blessed and privileged to represent the 122nd District and with this type of support I am energized to do the best job I can. So, this is actually a launch of my campaign and we're going to keep moving forward and do the best job we can."