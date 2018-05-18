"Trucks at Work" exhibit opens to public on Saturday at Northeast Classic Car Museum

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: May 18th, 2018

NORWICH – A new exhibit at the Northeast Classic Car Museum entitled "Trucks at Work" will open to the public on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Featuring a United States Army truck, milk trucks, an old school bus, a vintage Bert Adams Disposal truck, and many more, the exhibit's trucks date from 1908 to 1985 and give insight into the evolution of work trucks over the years.

"There are few things more American than work trucks," said Northeast Classic Car Museum Executive Director Robert Jeffrey. "Together, these work trucks chronicle the truck's development from the family owned business to its current status as an icon of the American highway."


