NEW BERLIN – After months of planning, the Town of New Berlin has released an official date for its informational forum on wind and solar energies.

The forum will be held at 6 p.m. on June 21, in the Unadilla Valley Central School auditorium for New Berlin residents and landowners.

"We're hoping people come and take advantage of the opportunity to learn more about alternative energies," said New Berlin Town Clerk Deborah Barker.