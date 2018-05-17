Afton stops Trojans’ late game rally to hold on for 9-8 win; Marauders lose at home

GREENE – For the third time this season, the Afton Crimson Knights and the Greene Trojans duked it out on the diamond. The first two were filled with drama and close games––and Wednesday’s game proved to be no different.

The Trojans erased four of the five runs need to tie Afton in the sixth. With the bottom of the seventh their last chance to score one run to even the score – or two to win – the Crimson Knights defense held on for the win.

Greene saw Logan Pixley send a line drive to left field for a single. However, one batter later, Quinton Pezzino grounded into a fielder’s choice and Pixley was out at second.

Pezzino was then at first with his teammate Nick Shoemaker stepping to the plate, facing two outs in the inning. Shoemaker drew a walk from Afton’s pitcher Kyle Grover and now two Trojans were on base.

Greene’s Trenton Rapp had an opportunity to drive one or both of the baserunners in. All that was needed was one good hit to the outfield.

On the mound, Grover was thinking otherwise. Firing in a strike on the first pitch, Grover wanted the game over. Rapp took the next two pitches for balls, making the count 2-1. A hitters count, Grover went back and threw another strike with Rapp looking.