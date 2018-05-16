Man who allegedly threatened gun attack against Raymond company, demands trial over felony, terror charges

NORWICH – A Greene man requested a trial in Chenango County Court on Monday after being charged with making a terrorist threat and hearing he may have to pay $89,000 in restitution.

Andrew P. Riley, 48, of Greene, was charged with two counts of making a terrorist threat, a class D felony. Riley is facing 14 years in prison, along with three years of post-release supervision if convicted.

According to his indictment, on June 1, 2017, Riley called Raymond Corp. in Greene, New York and threatened to, "take his gun to the [business] and kill everybody."