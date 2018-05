NORWICH Ė Residents of Norwich City School District will vote on the districtís proposed $42 million 2018-19 budget and elect three people to the school board between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The proposed $42,190,905 budget includes a 2.59 percent tax levy increase, which would be an $84 increase on homes assessed at $100,000 in the city of Norwich, and $99 on homes in the town.