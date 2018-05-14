NYSPHSAA announces first ever “Coaches Appreciation Day”; Student-Athletes can thank and celebrate coaches on May 16th

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: May 14th, 2018

LATHAM – The New York State Public High School Athletic Association Inc. (NYSPHSAA) is proud to announce its first ever Coaches Appreciation Day on Wednesday May 16th, a day student-athletes are encouraged to thank school approved coaches who have had an impact in their life or high school athletic career.

Coaches Appreciation Day was established to recognize all coaches at every level, including Modified, who have coached Fall, Winter or Spring sports within a NYSPHSAA member school. The concept was initiated by the NYSPHSAA Sportsmanship Committee over a year ago and chose the Wednesday of Week #46 on NYSPHSAA’s Standard Athletic Calendar to celebrate coaches around the state. In 2019, Coaches Appreciation Day will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 15th.


