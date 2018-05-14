McNeil’s cycle sends Rumble Ponies to series win over Sea Dogs

PORTLAND, ME – Binghamton infielder Jeff McNeil hit for the cycle and scored four runs to send the Rumble Ponies to a 10-4 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field. McNeil capped his historic day with a home run in the eighth, becoming just the second player in franchise history to complete the feat. The Rumble Ponies offense racked up a season-high 15 hits to secure the rubber game victory.

McNeil opened his memorable game by putting the Ponies on the board in the first inning. Following Levi Michael’s leadoff double against Travis Lakins, McNeil crushed a triple to right, extending his hitting streak to 12 games.

Binghamton used the longball to stretch out their lead. Peter Alonso cleared the Maine Monster in left field with a two-run shot in the third. His ninth home run of the season, and first since May 1, gave the Rumble Ponies a 4-1 advantage.

The Rumble Ponies posted a four-spot in the fourth against reliever Teddy Stankiewicz. Michael followed in Alonso’s footsteps with a longball over the Monster in left. Binghamton strung together three consecutive two-out hits to kick their lead to a half-dozen runs.

After singling in the third and doubling in the fourth, McNeil stepped to the plate in the eighth against Stankiewicz with a chance at history. He fouled off the first two pitches before taking three straight out of the zone. McNeil put his name in the history books by blasting Stankiewicz’s payoff pitch into the seats beyond the right-field wall.

The offensive outburst pushed Marcos Molina (1-3) to his first win of the season. The righty surrendered two runs (one earned) on four hits over six innings. After surrendering a solo homer to Josh Ockimey in the third, Molina held Portland hitless in their next ten at-bats. He side-stepped five walks and three errors behind him to preserve Binghamton’s lead.

On Saturday, the Rumble Ponies pounded out 11 hits, including a three-run homer by Patrick Mazeika, and held on to beat the Portland Sea Dogs, 10-7, on Saturday afternoon at Hadlock Field. Five Ponies pitchers allowed 13 hits, but stranded 15 Sea Dogs runners in Binghamton’s second straight win.

Trailing 4-0 after a rocky first inning, Binghamton started their comeback with a pair of runs in the fourth. Jhoan Urena deposited an RBI triple into the right-field gap and Levi Michael pelted the Maine Monster with a run-producing double.

The Rumble Ponies need just one hit to grab the lead for good in their four-run fifth inning. Portland starter Kevin McAvoy hit two batters and issued a walk before ceding to Jake Cosart. Urena greeted the righty with a single to plate a run and Matt Oberste walked to tie the game. Binghamton added two more runs when Portland failed to turn two on Tim Tebow’s groundball to second.

Binghamton’s offense kicked into another gear in the sixth, opening the inning with six consecutive hits against Cosart. Following an RBI single by Peter Alonso, Mazeika belted a three-run homer to right. His sixth longball of the season, and third of the road trip, gave Binghamton a five-run lead.

Urena finished a home run shy of the cycle in a three-hit game, his second as a Rumble Pony. He drove in a pair of runs, kicking his RBI total on the road trip to eight. Kevin Taylor reached safely four times, collected three hits and scored twice.

The Rumble Ponies offensive push made Nabil Crismatt (4-1) a winner for the second time in as many starts. The righty allowed four runs on three hits in the first inning, but bounced back from the 36-pitch frame. Followed Nick Lovullo’s RBI double in the first, Crismatt held Portland hitless in their next eleven at-bats. Crismatt allowed five runs on five hits over five innings before handing off to the bullpen.

The Sea Dogs scratched out a run in the seventh against Corey Taylor, but Joshua Torres entered to leave the bases loaded. In the eighth, the Sea Dogs cut the deficit to three, but left two more aboard against Eric Hanhold. Hanhold returned for the ninth and stranded runners at the corners to earn his fourth save.

McAvoy (0-2) issued three walks, hit three batters and allowed five runs on four hits over 4-1/3 innings in the loss.

The Rumble Ponies (17-17) return to Binghamton to open a three-game series against the Erie SeaWolves on Monday at 6:35 PM. RHP Mickey Jannis takes the mound against RHP Kyle Funkhouser. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 12:45 p.m. and can be heard on NewsRadio 1290AM and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES (Saturday): The 15 runners stranded are the most left on by Binghamton pitching in one game since July 12, 2013 (16 v Portland Sea Dogs)…Binghamton reached double-digits in runs for the third time this season…Jeff McNeil extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a double in the sixth inning.

POSTGAME NOTES (Sunday): Josh Satin (pronounced “sat-in”) is the only other Binghamton player to hit for the cycle (June 24, 2011 @ Bowie Baysox)…Jeff McNeil matched his career-high with four runs scored; he leads the Eastern League with 30 runs scored...Binghamton’s 15 hits were their most in a game since they collected 16 on August 16, 2017 at the Erie SeaWolves…the Rumble Ponies have won three straight games.