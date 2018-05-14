Lady Bobcats dominant in MAC semifinals; Play in MAC Championship Tuesday

BAINBRIDGE – Allowing just one run throughout the game, the Bainbridge-Guilford Bobcats bats and pitching dominated during the MAC semifinal game against Harpursville, winning 8-1. B-G now moves into the MAC Championship game against Deposit on Tuesday.

Bainbridge-Guilford scored three runs in the the second and third to make it 6-0. The home team added one run in the fourth and another in the fifth.

The Bobcats’ Kori Thornton struck out 11 Harpursville batters while giving up four hits on 104 pitches thrown in the game. The one run the Hornets scored was not tallied against Thornton and considered unearned in the scorebook.