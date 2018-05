Frank Speziale photo

The Baden-Powell Council, Boy Scouts of America honored Neil Bartle on Thursday night as the recipient of the 2018 Distinguished Citizen of the Year award for Chenango County. Bartle was lauded for his outstanding contributions to the betterment of the community and service to his fellow citizens. Pictured here, Boy Scout Daniel Todd, Jen and Jared Bartle, Linda and Neil Bartle, Ashley and Mike Mancini, and Scout Master Theresa Schultheis.