Evening Sun exclusive: Chobani explores major expansion at South Edmeston facility

By: Tyler Murphy, Sun Staff Writer
Published: May 11th, 2018

COLUMBUS – Sources close to Chobani have said the company is exploring an expansion of its facilities in the Columbus area and its senior vice president sent out an official response.

The confirmed sources, who we are keeping confidential, said Chobani is exploring, an "opportunity to significantly expand the South Edmeston facility."

After asking for official comment and confirmation Wednesday, Chobani representatives did not deny it was looking into significantly expanding it’s local facilities.

"As a growth company, we explore opportunities on an ongoing basis to fuel our momentum," said Chobani Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs Michael Gonda.


