Purple Tornado track and field finishes perfect dual meet season; 4x200 meter relay teams break long-standing records

NORWICH – The Lady Purple Tornado track and field team once again cruised to a dual meet victory on Tuesday with a score of 100-31. The boys on the other hand, were tested for the first time this season. They held on against the Yellowjackets for a 75-66 victory because of the win in the 4x400 meter relay race.

Nik Barber, Griffin Mills, Zack Race and Gabe Gawronki sprinted their one lap split and combined for a time of 3:38.3 to beat Oneonta in the event and the meet, keeping the dual meet record perfect for the season.

Race once again took the 100 meter dash with a time of 11 seconds flat. He also won the 200 meter dash with a time of 22.5 seconds. With his time throughout the season, including his 10.75 at the Quinney Invite earlier this year, Race has qualified for states in both events. His 100 meter dash time has set him up for the national event later this year.

The 4x100 meter relay team of David Berger, Scott Tomanocy, Eric Conant and Race took the meet win with their time of 43.7 seconds, nearly breaking the facility for the second time this season. These four also have qualified for the state championships set to take place in early June.

Gawronski kept to his winning ways in both the 800 and 1600 meter races. In the 800, he race for a time of 2:07.9. Doubling the distance, Gawronski finished the four lap event in 5:01.9.