UHS Chenango Memorial launches women’s health education series

NORWICH – While women talk to their friends about many things in their lives, they often avoid one important topic: their health.

“As women, we share just about everything with our close friends. But what we don’t talk about is our bodies and our health, especially as we age,” said Chris Kisacky, Vice President of Operations at UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital.

That realization has prompted UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital to launch a new education series, specifically for women.

“Our 2018 Women’s Health Series is about starting a dialogue,” Kisacky explained. “It’s about connecting women, bringing them information on topics that are relevant to them, and giving them the opportunity to learn from both our experts and from each other.”