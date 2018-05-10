WCDO’s Nate Lull recognized by New York State Broadcaster’s Association

BINGHAMTON – The NYS Broadcaster’s Association announced it’s annual Excellence in Broadcasting award winners in April. Nate Lull, Sports Director and play-by-play announcer for WCDO (100.9FM/1490AM) in Sidney received the small market “Outstanding Social Media Personality” award.

The title of Lull’s submitted work was “WDCO – The Social Media Voice of Small Town Sport.”

His work included entries from his twitter and Instagram pages where he has nearly six-thousand followers combined. Nate was recognized for outstanding coverage of various sports at over 40 high schools in Chenango, Delaware and Otsego Counties.