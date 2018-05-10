WCDO’s Nate Lull recognized by New York State Broadcaster’s Association

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: May 10th, 2018

BINGHAMTON – The NYS Broadcaster’s Association announced it’s annual Excellence in Broadcasting award winners in April. Nate Lull, Sports Director and play-by-play announcer for WCDO (100.9FM/1490AM) in Sidney received the small market “Outstanding Social Media Personality” award.

The title of Lull’s submitted work was “WDCO – The Social Media Voice of Small Town Sport.”

His work included entries from his twitter and Instagram pages where he has nearly six-thousand followers combined. Nate was recognized for outstanding coverage of various sports at over 40 high schools in Chenango, Delaware and Otsego Counties.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 34% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook