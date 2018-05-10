Hancock captures early advantage for the win over Lady Storm; Greene finishes 4th in conference

Frank Speziale Photo

NEW BERLIN – The Unadilla Valley Lady Storm fell behind early and couldn’t mount a comeback in a 12-4 loss to the Hancock Wildcats on Tuesday.

Hancock tallied nine runs in the first inning and held on to the big lead for the remainder of the game.

Despite the run difference, the Storm recorded 10 hits against Hancock’s starter Mikayala Kravetsky.

UV’s one-out rally in the top of the fifth inning led to two runs scored. Things got started in the frame when Bella Russo walked after a full-count ball four past by her. Russo’s teammate Meegan White hit a ground ball single into left field, advancing her to second base.

With both Russo and White on the move, the Storm’s Emily Hill laid down a bunt. Hancock’s catcher attemptted the throw to first but was unable to do so cleanly, allowing Russo to cross home plate for Unadilla Valley’s first score of the game.

Mia Stirone stepped up the plate looking to do damage with her bat and she did just that. Hitting a hard ground ball to the Wildcat’s shortstop, Stirone beat out the throw, sending White home from third for run number two on the Storm’s side of the scoreboard.