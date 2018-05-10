Marauders’ errors cause second straight loss

HOLLAND PATENT – The 1-1 tie slipped away from the Marauders in the bottom of the fifth inning when the host Holland Patent Golden Knights scored one run in the frame. Holland Patent added one more run in the sixth to secure the 3-1 win over Sherburne-Earlville.

The Golden Knight starter on the hill was Jake Beer and he had everything working in his favor.

As best described by Sherburne-Earlville’s head coach Jay Tackabury, Beer was zoned in on his spots, making him effective and tough for the Marauders to record a hit.