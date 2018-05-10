Marauders’ errors cause second straight loss

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: May 10th, 2018

HOLLAND PATENT – The 1-1 tie slipped away from the Marauders in the bottom of the fifth inning when the host Holland Patent Golden Knights scored one run in the frame. Holland Patent added one more run in the sixth to secure the 3-1 win over Sherburne-Earlville. 

The Golden Knight starter on the hill was Jake Beer and he had everything working in his favor. 

As best described by Sherburne-Earlville’s head coach Jay Tackabury, Beer was zoned in on his spots, making him effective and tough for the Marauders to record a hit. 


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 34% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook