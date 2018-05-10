Get paddling on the open water in a kayak this summer

Myranda Davis

CHENANGO COUNTY – With sunny days and warm weather finally here, many of us will at some point head to the water to play. There are many watercraft options available for the recreationist.

Kayaking especially is becoming an activity of choice. I enjoy watching the sunset over a tranquil pond or lake from my kayak.

With so many options on the market, it can be difficult choosing a boat that is best for you. For those who are searching for a kayak for recreational use rather than white water rafting or competitions, there are a few main types of kayaks.

Recreational kayaks in general are easy to maneuver and more stable than other kayaks. Many of them have a larger cockpit to ease the exit and entry of the boat. These boats are best for use on calm waters.

There are sit-on-top kayaks as well as one that you sit inside.

Sit-on-top kayaks have an open deck, which makes them very easy to exit and enter. Those with limited flexibility may feel more comfortable in this type of boat. It is best for those who want to jump out of the boat to cool off in the water as well.

With sit-on-top kayaks you don’t need to worry about the cockpit filling up with water, which makes them great for this type of use. A sit-on-top kayak will allow you to get back in the kayak from the water, but this is not possible with a sit inside kayak.