ONEONTA ľ The Purple Tornado tennis team finished its regular season Monday, defeating the host Oneonta Yellowjackets 6-1.

With the match win, Norwich finished a perfect 9-0 in the STAC East division.

The Tornado clinched the division title Friday so the match today was used to help both Oneonta and Norwich prepare for sectionals.

ôWe did play some players in different positions, giving them different experience,ö said Norwich head coach John Stewart.