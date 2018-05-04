High scoring affair game goes to the Lady Trojans; Norwich loses close one on senior night; Bobcats finish MAC at 10-1

NEW BERLIN – The runs poured in like the rain Thursday afternoon as the Lady Trojans and the hosting Unadilla Valley Storm combined for a total of 38 runs on 37 hits. Greene was able to come out with the 23-15 victory after scoring 11 in the final two innings of play.

The Lady Storm tallied seven on the scoreboard after the first inning to lead 7-1. Greene added one run in both the second and third to cut the lead down to four but hit their stride in the fourth, scoring eight to take an 11-7 advantage.

UV, however, answered with four runs to tie the game at 11-11 in the bottom of the fourth frame.

In the fifth, the Trojans scored one to once again take the lead. Rallying back was Unadilla Valley, causing yet another lead change for the game when two more runners across the plate.

Greene went ahead for good with six runs scored in the sixth and ensured the win with five additional runs in the last trip to the plate for the contest. The Storm were able to muster up two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough for the comeback bid.

The Trojans recorded a total of 29 hits in their 46 total trips to the plate. Alex Brown went 6-for-7, recording six RBI’s. Three of her hits were for extra bases, as she had two doubles and a triple.

Brown’s teammate, Ashley Kenyon ,went a perfect 5-for-5 in her at-bats and scored four runs. She had two doubles in the game.

Teresa Burgharct, Kristen White and Regan Sabines had two hits in four at-bats. Sabines picked up two RBIs while Burgharct knocked in three UV runners.

White reached third in one plate appearance while teammate Novalee Davis had a double.

Greene’s game with the Afton Crimson Knights on Wednesday was a different story.