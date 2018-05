SHERBURNE Ė The Chenango Bird Club will begin its summer evening birdwatching series with a leisurely stroll at Rogers Environmental Education Centerís Adams Farm property on Wednesday, May 9. Meet in the visitor parking lot at Rogers Center at 6:00 pm.

Birds are normally returning from migration in April and May, though this year, they are no doubt somewhat delayed. Nevertheless, they will be busy with courting and nesting.