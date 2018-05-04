Dominance continues for Norwich Track and Field against Sabers; Tornado boys 4x100 speed sets facility record

NORWICH – The Purple Tornado boys and girls scored themselves another meet victory as they beat the Susquehanna Sabers by 30 or more points Tuesday afternoon.

The 4x100 meter boys relay team from Norwich broke their own facility record, a record that was set just one year ago at the REK Invitational.

David Berger, Zack Race, Scott Tomanocy and Eric Conant raced to a time of 43.4 seconds in the one lap around the track with smooth handoffs of the baton, leading to easy transitions between sprinters.

Conant improved his time in the 100 meter dash, taking a tenth of a second off his time from the last time he hit the track. He also won the long jump field event with a distance of 20 feet-9 inches.

Trying his hand in the 200 meter dash for the first time this season was the Tornado’s Gabe Gawronski. He came out of the race victorious with a time of 23.3 seconds.

Gawronski also won the 400 meter dash and was a leg of the first place 4x800 relay for the home team. He was joined by Stanton Baker, Noah Bufalini and Julian Roque for the event.

Bufalini crossed the finish line first for the 800 meter event while teammate Baker placed first in both the 1600 and 3200 meter runs, the longest distance events of the meet.