Frank Speziale photo

Before Norwich's match Wednesday afternoon, the team recognized the ‘1948’ undefeated tennis team. Charles Stewart, the lone remaining 1948 team member along with Fred Miers, son of ’48 coach Charlie Miers were guests of honors for the night match. The 1948 team will be inducted into the Norwich Hall of Fame in the fall. Pictured are Stewart, holding his racket used during the undefeated season, and Miers with this year’s Purple Tornado team.