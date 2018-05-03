Bobcats use late game single to clinch dramatic victory; Norwich sends statement to STAC with big win over Windsor

BAINBRIDGE – In the bottom of the ninth, Bobcats’ Haiden Burns faced a 1-0 count in his at-bat. Burns then sent the second pitch he saw to right field. The line drive was good enough to send home his teammate, Thomas Palmatier, giving Burns the walk-single win to take down the Walton Warriors

In the high scoring affair, Bainbridge-Guilford built a six-run lead in the bottom of the sixth, scoring seven runs in the frame. Singles by Evan Hyzer, Trevor Halaquist, and Palmatier, a walk by Parker Luca and Jon Castle, and a double by Cody Ferrera produced the big offensive inning for the Bobcats.

Walton, however, sent the game was to extra innings after the Warriors tacked on six runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 10-10.

Joseph Yambor of Walton singled on a fly ball sent to center, driving in two teammates and tying the game. Palmatier came in for relief following Yambor’s hit and walked the first batter he saw, putting runners on first and second.

Yambor moved into scoring position as the possible winning run as he went third on a passed ball. He was unable to score as Palmatier forced Caleb Stanton to ground out, ending the final inning of regulation.

Hyzer was called on to start for Bainbridge-Guilford, pitching five innings. He allowed four runs on seven hits while striking out four. Teammates Garrett Ives, Castle and Palmatier came on in relief. Castle was awarded the win.

The Bobcats got to Walton’s start Brendan McCormack early, scoring three runs in his three innings on the mound. Nolan Church and Ethyn Church entered the game as relief, throwing two and two-thirds innings each to finish the game. Ethyn Church was scored with the loss.

Halaquist went 2-for-5 at the plate to lead Bainbridge-Guilford. The Bobcats recorded a total of eight stolen bases. Hyzer and Palmatier led the way with three.