Colgate extends contract of men’s hoops coach Matt Langel

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: May 1st, 2018

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Colgate has given men’s basketball head coach Matt Langel a five-year contract extension.

Langel earned Patriot League coach of the year honors last season, guiding the Raiders to a 19-14 record in his seventh year at the helm. It was the team’s first winning season since 2007-08 and the 19 wins set a program record.

The Raiders also played in the College Basketball Invitational, their first national postseason tournament appearance since 1996.

Langel is now under contract through the 2022-23 season.

