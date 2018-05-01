Purple Tornado netters stand alone on top of STAC division

BINGHAMTON – Norwich took down Chenango Forks 5-2 in a STAC divisional match-up to remain undefeated while grabbing the top spot in the standings. With the win, the Purple Tornado netters are the lone team at the top.

Norwich’s core performers this season are the three teams that are still undefeated: first doubles of Austin Benenati and Nat Christopherson, second doubles’ Carson Maynard and Zac Marsh and Matt Giglio at fourth singles.

The Blue Devils of Forks needed to break-up the win streak and capture a win against one of the three in order to have a chance at a match win.

The Tornado players were not going to let that happen as they took the Blue Devils in straight sets in all three matches.