Purple Tornado netters stand alone on top of STAC division

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: May 1st, 2018

BINGHAMTON – Norwich took down Chenango Forks 5-2 in a STAC divisional match-up to remain undefeated while grabbing the top spot in the standings. With the win, the Purple Tornado netters are the lone team at the top.

Norwich’s core performers this season are the three teams that are still undefeated: first doubles of Austin Benenati and Nat Christopherson, second doubles’ Carson Maynard and Zac Marsh and Matt Giglio at fourth singles.

The Blue Devils of Forks needed to break-up the win streak and capture a win against one of the three in order to have a chance at a match win.

The Tornado players were not going to let that happen as they took the Blue Devils in straight sets in all three matches.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 27% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook