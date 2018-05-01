Bobcats capture 12th win of season with big 6th inning; Lady Blackhawks handed back-to-back losses and Greene split

BAINBRIDGE – After allowing four runs in the first, Bainbridge-Guilford settled to shut down the Walton Warriors for the following five innings to win at home, 19-4.

The Bobcats defense committed three errors in the first inning behind pitcher Morgan Neidig, allowing four runs to cross home plate. The runs scored did not go against Neidig as all runs were unearned.

In their first at-bats of the contest, B-G cut Walton’s lead in half by scoring two. In the third, the home team took the lead by scoring four. Adding another four in the fourth, the Bobcats held a 10-4 lead.

In their final frame of the game, Bainbridge-Guilford added another eight runs to secure the win in six innings.

Bailey Hart and Neidig each hit a home run for Bainbridge-Guilford while Megan Palmatier, Kassidy Davy and Ashley Matthews each hit a double for the Bobcats.

Hart had a perfect day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with four RBI’s and Palmatier was near perfect with four hits in five at-bats. Davy and Neidig also scored four teammates.

Neidig also started in the circle and pitched a complete game for B-G. She gave up just four hits while striking out four in the six innings of work.

On Tuesday, the Bobcats will travel to Greene for a MAC conference contest with the Lady Trojans at 4:30 p.m. Either Kori Thornton or Neidig get the start for Bainbridge-Guilford and Greene will have Olivia Kennedy in the circle.

Bainbridge-Guilford 19, Walton 4

Walton 4 0 0 0 0 0 – 4 4 6

B-G 2 0 4 4 1 8 – 19 16 4

Morgan Neidig (W) and Megan Palmatier. Kylee Wiggans (L) and C. Crandall.

Doubles: (B-G) Megan Palmatier, Kassidy Davy, Ashley Matthews.

HR: (B-G) Bailey Hart, Morgan Neidig.

Sidney 9, Oxford 2

SIDNEY – The Lady Blackhawks were held scoreless until the seventh inning, where they were able to muster up two runs. It wasn’t enough to take down the Lady Warriors of Sidney on the road as Oxford was handed a 9-2 loss Monday afternoon.