Norwich’s small ball leads to first win of season; Colley picks up 12 K’s on mound

NORWICH – A five-run third inning for the Lady Purple Tornado was the turning point for the home team as they defeated the Lady Warriors of Chenango Valley Friday, 6-4.

The win gives Norwich their first victory in a year and a half on the diamond.

Chenango Valley appeared on the scoreboard first with a two-run home run by Rachel Cron the sailed over the fence in right field. However, that was the only offense mustered up by CV in the inning as Tornado pitch Alex Colley struck out the three batters.

In the top half of the next two innings, Norwich’s defense faced three batters and sent three batters back to the dug, allowing the Warriors no chance at scoring in their plate appearances.