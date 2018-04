Clarification: It was stated in Thursday's article "Congressional candidate Brindisi answers town hall questions" that when Anthony Brindisi was asked "Will you ban AR-15 rifles, yes or no?" Brindisi stated, "Yes," in response. Brindisi clarified on Thursday that he was merely acknowledging the question's end and was not stating it is his stance to ban AR-15s. Brindisi clarified Thursday he does not believe AR-15s should be banned.