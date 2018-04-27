Convicted felon, out on bail for another charge, arrested for Norwich assault

NORWICH – A Norwich man who is currently out on bail for selling heroin and has a previous 2010 felony conviction for also selling the drug was arrested Tuesday for felony assault, following an altercation on Mitchell Street in Norwich.

Adam J. Daring, 32, of Norwich, was charged with second-degree assault on Tuesday after allegedly striking another person multiple times.

Daring was arrested on July 6, 2017, for third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a Class B felony. He has pleaded not guilty.

Daring was out on $10,000 cash bail in the pending case, when he was arrested Tuesday.

During this week's alleged assault, the victim suffered injuries to both of his knees during the confrontation requiring medical treatment. He was transported to Chenango Memorial Hospital.

District Attorney Joseph McBride said the fight was a mutual engagement, and some injuries to the victim may not have been directly caused by Daring.