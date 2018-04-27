Lady Blackhawks’ comeback attempt falls short to Walton; B-G holds on for ninth win of season

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: April 27th, 2018

WALTON – The Lady Blackhawks had a five-run inning, grabbing a 8-3 lead in the top of the third, but two runs from the Walton Warriors in the fourth cut the lead to two.

In the bottom of the sixth, Walton scored five to take their first lead of the game, pulling ahead for the remainder of the contest to win 10-9 over visiting Oxford Thursday afternoon.

Oxford faced two outs with the bases loaded in their last plate appearance of the game when Trinity Vargas was sent to the plate to pinch hit. Vargas lined a shot to center, scoring teammate Eleni Spyratos one run in the top of the seventh.

Jessie Howe stepped up to the batter’s box facing the same situation but Walton’s shortstop caught Howe’s line drive, ending the comeback bid for the Blackhawks.

Both teams scored three runs in the first frame, tying the score before a scoreless second inning.

Blackhawks’ Allison Beckwith threw nine strikeouts in seven innings of work in the pitching circle. She allowed nine hits with six earned runs in the loss. Despite those numbers, Beckwith pitched a great game with 29 of her first pitches to batters were strikes.


